Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Essent Group stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

