EULAV Asset Management Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.79. 754,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,848. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

