EULAV Asset Management Has $15.39 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 94.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,263,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. 11,654,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343,449. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

