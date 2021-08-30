EULAV Asset Management Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,754,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.