EULAV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $10,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $10,155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 639,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

