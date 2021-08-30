EULAV Asset Management Sells 10,801 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $45,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock traded up $23.12 on Monday, hitting $1,588.73. 53,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,593.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.