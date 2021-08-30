European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.