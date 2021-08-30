Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 333.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 6elm Capital LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

