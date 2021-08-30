Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $212.42 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

