Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

