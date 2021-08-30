Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $28,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $989.28 million, a PE ratio of -118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

