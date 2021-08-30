Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $164.68 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

