Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,366,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $226.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

