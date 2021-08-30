Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.09 ($37.75).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.00 ($34.12) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €28.78.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

