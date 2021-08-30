Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of EIF opened at C$43.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.05. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$29.77 and a 1 year high of C$44.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 156.27%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

