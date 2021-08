Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

