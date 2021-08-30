F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.05. F45 Training shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 2,308 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get F45 Training alerts:

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.