Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,157 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,520,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

