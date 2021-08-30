Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,467. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

