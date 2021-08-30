Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 285 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after buying an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 63.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 286,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 102.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after buying an additional 260,694 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,364. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

