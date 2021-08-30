FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,976 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $30,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 73,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,737,000 after purchasing an additional 66,381 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $759,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 12.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.69. 21,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

