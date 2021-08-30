FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,253 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.17. 35,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

