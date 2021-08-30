FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 14,503 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.54. 98,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

