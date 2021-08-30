FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $957.90. 3,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $955.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

