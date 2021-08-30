FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,677 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 104,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

