Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $203.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

