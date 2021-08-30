Fernwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

