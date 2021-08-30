Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.57. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 137,591 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

