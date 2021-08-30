FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FGF opened at $5.01 on Monday. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

