FIBOS Hits One Day Volume of $1.83 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded up 70.7% against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $42.94 million and $1.83 million worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

