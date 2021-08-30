Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

FSTA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.72. 50,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,057. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

