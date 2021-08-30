Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 461 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

