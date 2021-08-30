Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 554 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

INTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. 448,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $219.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

