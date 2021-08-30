Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,067 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

