Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

