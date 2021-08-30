Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.