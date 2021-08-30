Fifth Third Bancorp Has $116.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,111,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $116,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,942,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. 18,513,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,923,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

