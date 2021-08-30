Fifth Third Bancorp Has $82.59 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $82,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

ADP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.07. The company had a trading volume of 873,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

