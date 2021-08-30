Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $156,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.09. 6,453,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

