Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $190.84 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $191.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

