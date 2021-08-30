Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKTS. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.99 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $503.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,248 shares of company stock valued at $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.