Financial Contrast: Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) versus HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onex and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onex presently has a consensus price target of $104.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onex and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $1.14 billion 5.57 $730.00 million N/A N/A HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onex.

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Onex has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 73.67% 23.52% 18.66% HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onex beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

