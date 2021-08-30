Financial Contrast: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) vs. Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake N/A N/A N/A Resonate Blends N/A N/A -349.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Snowflake and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 15 13 0 2.37 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snowflake presently has a consensus price target of $293.84, suggesting a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Snowflake’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Resonate Blends’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $592.05 million 148.89 -$539.10 million ($3.80) -78.34 Resonate Blends $1.07 million 16.75 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snowflake beats Resonate Blends on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

