Financial Survey: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 1 4 0 2.50 Membership Collective Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $369.78 million 5.38 -$163.33 million ($0.82) -21.26 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts -33.33% -8.30% -4.02% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.