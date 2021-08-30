FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,894 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.55 on Monday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 133,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,840. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

