First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $121,600.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $121,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $23.95. 3,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,238,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 509,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Foundation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.