First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

