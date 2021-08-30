First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,642. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

