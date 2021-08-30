First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.63. 199,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,564. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.