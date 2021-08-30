FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 16th

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 68.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FLNG opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.53. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

